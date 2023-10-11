Taliban Fighter Coerces Female Doctor in Faryab; Female Doctors Launch Work Strike

8am: Sources on Wednesday, October 11, revealed that a female doctor at the maternity hospital was forcibly removed from her workplace by a Taliban fighter last night. The aggressor threatened her with a weapon and took her to a patient within the hospital premises. This act was met with strong condemnation from the medical staff, leading to a protest against the Taliban fighter’s actions. Reports state that the Taliban member, stationed at the Hairatan port in Balkh province, had not only coerced the female doctor but also threatened her with arrest. In a similar incident last year, an audio recording from Ghor province revealed the extortion of a doctor. The recording captured a phone conversation between a Taliban fighter and a surgical doctor in Ghor province, where the fighter demanded a significant sum of money or weapons from the surgeon. Click here to read more (external link).