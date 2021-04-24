Taliban Explains Their Perception of an Islamic System

Tolo News: The statement reveals that the Taliban wants a system in which “a murderer is subjected to Qisas (retaliation in kind), a fornicator is subjected to Hadd (punishments that are mandated and fixed by God), a thief is punished, an oppressor’s hand is restrained from oppression, the oppressed are granted relief from injustice, one who accepts bribery is punished and the public treasury is kept safe from evildoers.” The statement also says that the Taliban does not want a democratic system in which “President of the country serves to guarantee the interests of Washington and foreigners enter the country without a pre-information notification or protocol.” Click here to read more (external link).