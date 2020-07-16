Taliban Expands Footprint Inside Afghanistan as US Vacates Key Bases

Michael Hughes: The fact the Taliban established seven new training camps on Afghan soil in the past 30 days just as U.S. forces were exiting five military bases is likely not a pure coincidence. However, its significance will be impossible to weigh until more is known about the U.S. anti-terror posture after the conditions-based-in-name-only exit plan is fully executed.

The Pentagon, for its part, said the move was in line with the terms of the pact Washington forged with the insurgency earlier this year. The deal outlines a “conditions-based” withdrawal, albeit the conditions can, apparently, be loosely interpreted.

