Taliban Exempts Opium Sales Tax in Nimruz Province for 10 Months

8am: According to reliable sources in Nimruz province, the Taliban has given smugglers of opium in this province 10 months to sell and export their opium from Afghanistan without paying any sales tax or customs duty. On Friday sources reported that, in addition to the 10-month deadline, the Taliban has also exempted drug smugglers in Nimroz province from paying any taxes or customs duties. Reports show that since seizing the power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has been charging a sales tax of 600 Afghanis per kilogram of opium in Nimruz province and allowing heroin to be smuggled out of the country through its borders. Click here to read more (external link).