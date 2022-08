Michael Hughes: Afghanistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plummeted by 40 percent overnight in the wake of the Taliban seizure of Kabul on August 15, 2021 because the international community cut off the foreign aid that had propped up the country’s economy for years. Such an earth-shattering loss of revenue no nation could survive, let alone one on the brink of utter collapse after decades of war. Click here to read more.