8am: Indigenous Hazaras are being forced to migrate from some villages in the Gizab region of Daikundi province. According to locals, in the first phase on Friday, about 400 families from the Gibab’s Kindir village were forced to flee to neighbouring villages or parts of Kandahar province… According to locals in Daikundi’s Gizab, the Kuchis and Pashtun tribesmen of Chaharchino and Gizab districts have claimed the ownership over the Hazara lands… Click here to read more (external link).