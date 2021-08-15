formats

Taliban enter outskirts of Kabul as US begins embassy evacuation

The Guardian (UK): The Taliban have issued a statement saying they have instructed their fighters to “stay at the gates of Kabul and not enter the city. Until the transition takes place , the Afghan government is responsible for the security of Kabul.”

The statement adds: “we don’t want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge but we have not declared a ceasefire.”

