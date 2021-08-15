Taliban enter outskirts of Kabul as US begins embassy evacuation

The Guardian (UK): The Taliban have issued a statement saying they have instructed their fighters to “stay at the gates of Kabul and not enter the city. Until the transition takes place , the Afghan government is responsible for the security of Kabul.”
The statement adds: “we don’t want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge but we have not declared a ceasefire.”
په کابل ښار کې د جګړې نه کولو په اړه د اسلامي امارت اعلامیه https://t.co/DZWnmSsMfd pic.twitter.com/AFkV9DlDkN
— Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 15, 2021