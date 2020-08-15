formats

Taliban Doesn’t Recognize Afghan Govt: Statement

· 1 Comment

Ashraf Ghani

Tolo News: On the threshold of the intra-Afghan talks, which are expected to be held on Doha in the near future, the Taliban on Saturday issued a statement saying the group does not recognize the Afghan government as a legitimate system. The statement was apparently issued in response to a recent statement by the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and one of his advisers on the peace process with the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

One thought on “Taliban Doesn’t Recognize Afghan Govt: Statement

  1. Then; what is
    the
    “true identities”
    of
    those leading Taliban
    and
    are they accepted by the majority
    of
    the people
    of
    Afghanistan ?????
    ===
    ==
    =
    YOU WILL NEVER BE ABLE
    TO
    RULE AFGHANISTAN
    BY
    FORCE !!!!
    ===
    ==
    =
    It is not
    Islamic, neither
    civilized !
    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *