Taliban Doesn’t Recognize Afghan Govt: Statement

Tolo News: On the threshold of the intra-Afghan talks, which are expected to be held on Doha in the near future, the Taliban on Saturday issued a statement saying the group does not recognize the Afghan government as a legitimate system. The statement was apparently issued in response to a recent statement by the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and one of his advisers on the peace process with the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
Then; what is
the
“true identities”
of
those leading Taliban
and
are they accepted by the majority
of
the people
of
Afghanistan ?????
===
==
=
YOU WILL NEVER BE ABLE
TO
RULE AFGHANISTAN
BY
FORCE !!!!
===
==
=
It is not
Islamic, neither
civilized !
*