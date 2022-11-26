Taliban Dismisses Reports of Taliban Officials’ Lucrative Gains from World Cup

Khaama: The Telegraph’s report stated that senior IEA [Taliban] officials used lucrative salaries that came from the peace talks to purchase and then subcontract heavy equipment for tournament infrastructure over the past 10 years, citing a source from IEA’s Doha office. Two different senior Taliban sources detailed the lavish living expenses paid to officials during the peace talks, with the money used to buy large construction equipment, according to the report. Click here to read more (external link).