Taliban Detains Tribal Elders in Maidan Wardak Over Missing Sheep, Demands Hefty Compensation from Locals

8am: According to local sources, the Taliban arrested 15 tribal elders in the Jalriz district of Maidan Wardak after nomads claimed to have lost their sheep in the area in recent years. The same sources confirmed that the arrested elders have been imprisoned in the district center for two days as of Thursday, May 11. Reportedly, the nomads allege that several of their sheep went missing from the area years ago and are now demanding compensation from the local residents. In response to the situation, the Taliban have warned the people that they will not release the detainees until compensation is paid. Click here to read more (external link).