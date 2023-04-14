Taliban Detains Around 100 People Following Recent Clashes in Salang District

8am: According to local sources, after recent clashes between Taliban and the Freedom Front forces in Parwan, this group has detained at least 100 residents of Salang district. Sources on Friday, April 14, reported to Hasht-e Subh that individuals from various parts of Salang were arrested over the past two days on charges of collaboration with the opposition military groups. The Taliban, by deploying hundreds of militants and arresting non-combatants in Salang district, are seeking to identify potential collaborators of opposing groups. Moreover, in the past two days, the Taliban have also initiated house-to-house inspections in various parts of this district, harassing and causing distress to the local people, to the extent that some families have been forced to flee their homes due to fear of the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).