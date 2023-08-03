Taliban Detain and Torture Several, Including Women and Children, in Nawur, Ghazni Province

8am: Local sources in Ghazni province report that the Taliban have engaged in a week-long spree of detentions, harassment, and torture of residents in the Nawur district of the province. According to credible sources from the province on Wednesday, August 2, the Taliban have indiscriminately beaten and abused several individuals, including women and children, in various areas of the Nawur district. These sources state that Taliban fighters launched an unexpected attack on the village of Naw Qala-e Yakhshi in the Khwat area of Nawur district, where they beat several locals and took a man and two children, aged 11 and 13, with them. It should be noted that prior to this, the Taliban had detained 17 residents of the Nawur district based on the orders of a nomadic (Kuchi) individual. Click here to read more (external link).