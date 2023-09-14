Taliban Detain 24 Bamiyan Residents Based on Claims by Another Individual

8am: Local sources in Bamiyan are reporting that the Taliban have detained 24 residents from one of the villages in the center of this province, based on the claim of ownership by another individual. According to sources, on Wednesday, September 13th, Taliban security forces in Bamiyan detained at least 24 residents of the village of Righshad in this province at the request of an individual named Alam Shah, who belongs to the Pashtun ethnic group. Sources state that Alam Shah has falsely claimed ownership of this village, and for nearly a month, he has blocked transportation routes for 500 families from the Righshad village. Click here to read more (external link).