Taliban Destroy Afghanistan and Treating Girls Worse than “Burying them Alive”, Says Ex-Iranian MP

Aamaj: This former member of Iran’s parliament wrote today on his “X” page that the Taliban “destroyed” Afghanistan. “Taliban treats girls worse than in the pre-Islamic period. They shut down universities and the Persian language, and now they are insulting Shiites like this. What weakness do we have?”, he added. According to him, what else should the Taliban say so that it is understood that they are “the same as ISIS” and so that officials and representatives who are of Pashtun descent or influencers stop “praising” them. Click here to read (external link).