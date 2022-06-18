Taliban Deprive Four Hazara-Dominated Districts of Humanitarian Aid in Ghazni, Distribute Food and Money to Their Supporters

8am: Ghazni is one of the provinces where international aid has flowed during the past recent months, but the Taliban have discriminately prevented it from being distributed and granted to deserving segment of the society. According to reports, no aid has been distributed in the four districts of Ghazni province where Hazara people live. This is while thousands of families in Waghez district -where Pashtun and Taliban supporting people live – have received aid for several times. According to the Statistics Department, the entire population of the district, benefiting the humanitarian aid rights of the other districts is smaller than that of the poor families in the other districts. Click here to read more (external link).