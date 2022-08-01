Taliban Deploys Hundreds of Fresh Fighters to Rukha District, Panjshir

8am: Sources on Monday, speaking to Hasht-e Subh, said that the Taliban group has recently sent hundreds of fighters to Hesarak village of Rukha district. According to sources, at the same time as sending these rebels, the Taliban ordered the residents of Hesarak village to evacuate the village as soon as possible. Prior to this, Taliban had demanded the evacuation of Gul Zangar village in Rukha district. The sources added that the Taliban have accused the residents of these two villages of collaborating with the National Resistance Front (NRF). Click here to read more (external link).