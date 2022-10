8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh that on Thursday (September 29th), a military unit consisting of nearly 500 Taliban forces was deployed to Badakhshan through Paryan district, Panjshir province. The Taliban group has not yet expressed an opinion on this matter. Earlier, the head of information and culture of the Taliban in Badakhshan also said that the situation in this province is under control. Click here to read more (external link).