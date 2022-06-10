Taliban Deploys a 400-Strong Unit to Sanjan Area, Kapisa Province

8am: Locals say the Taliban have recently moved a reserve battalion to Kapisa province. The unit is said to have consisted of 400 armed personnel. A reliable source told Hasht-e Subh on Friday (June 10th) that the Taliban had been moving troops into the Sanjan area of the first district of Kapisa province for the past three days. The source added that Taliban fighters have forcibly evicted two civilian families from their houses to a mosque in the area, turning civilian buildings into military bases. Click here to read more (external link).
