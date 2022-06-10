Taliban Deploys a 400-Strong Unit to Sanjan Area, Kapisa Province

8am: Locals say the Taliban have recently moved a reserve battalion to Kapisa province. The unit is said to have consisted of 400 armed personnel. A reliable source told Hasht-e Subh on Friday (June 10th) that the Taliban had been moving troops into the Sanjan area of ​​the first district of Kapisa province for the past three days. The source added that Taliban fighters have forcibly evicted two civilian families from their houses to a mosque in the area, turning civilian buildings into military bases. Click here to read more (external link).

