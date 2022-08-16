Taliban Denies Detention of Its Forces in Panjshir

Tolo News: Local officials in Panjshir province denied the reports that Islamic Emirate [Taliban] forces have been detained by the Resistance Front in the province. The provincial governor’s spokesman, Abubakar Sediqqi, confirmed that a number of rockets hit some areas of Dara district but denied casualties to Islamic Emirate forces and the fall of a village to the Resistant Front. There have been many reports earlier about the armed conflicts in Panjshir, but the Islamic Emirate has denied them. Click here to read more (external link).

