Taliban Denies Claims of Desecrating Tomb of Late Jihadi Commander

Khaama: The local Taliban government authorities in Kandahar province of southern Afghanistan denied the allegations of desecrating the tomb of Mullah Naqibullah Akhund, a former Jihadi commander. Reactions have followed the desecration of Mullah Naqibullah Akhund’s burial. He was one of the previous Jamiat-e-Islami jihadist commanders, and his gravesite is in Kandahar’s Arghandab district. This comes as the tombstone of the late resistance commander, Ahmad Shah Massoud, was vandalized and desecrated, which caused a stir and infuriated the public. Click here to read more (external link).