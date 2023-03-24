Taliban Demands US Stop Supporting ISIS Campaign in Afghanistan

8am: Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for Taliban, has stated that the remarks made by American officials regarding the number of ISIS fighters in Afghanistan do not match reality and that America should stop supporting the group’s campaign. On Friday, Mujahid expressed this on his Twitter page. He stated, “the interest of the US officials in this matter and their grandiosity is aiding and abetting the ISIS insurgents, which should be stopped.” Mujahid claimed that ISIS has already been significantly weakened. Click here to read more (external link).

