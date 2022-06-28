Taliban Declare Online Forex Trading Illegal in Afghanistan

Bloomberg: Since the Taliban returned to power last year, the economic collapse of the already-fragile nation had pushed many Afghans to turn to online forex or cryptocurrency trading, partly to preserve their money and keep it out of the group’s reach. The bank has also tweeted a video showing two men in a boxing gym discussing how online trade in foreign currencies was against their Muslim faith. It’s unclear whether the central bank will also ban cryptocurrency trade in the country. Click here to read more (external link).