Tolo News: The deputy minister of information and culture, Zabiullah Mujahid, downplayed the threat of Daesh, saying that the group would soon be suppressed. “We don’t call Daesh a threat, but we call it a headache,” Mujahid said. “It creates headaches in some places but is immediately taken out in every incident; (they) have been chased out and their sanctuaries found.” Click here to read more (external link).