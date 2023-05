8am: According to these sources, enforcers from the Department of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice attacked guards at several restaurants after some women entered without a “legitimate companion.” It has been reported that the guards who were assaulted are elderly individuals. One of the guards, who is around 55 years old, told Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban assaulted him because women entered without a “legitimate companion.” Click here to read more (external link).

