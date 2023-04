8am: Sources from the province report that Gholam-Ali Wahdat, a journalist for the private television network “Tanwir,” as well as Safiullah Wafa and Noor-Agha, reporters for “Radio Television Afghanistan” were arrested from their homes in Pul-e-Khumri, the center of Baghlan, on Thursday morning. These journalists were reportedly detained by Taliban intelligence, but the reason for their arrest remains unclear. Click here to read more (external link).