Taliban Crack Down on Barbers: Trimming Beards Now a Criminal Offense

8am: Local sources in Nimruz province have reported that the Taliban’s Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has issued a warning to barbers in Zaranj city, urging them to refrain from shaving their customers’ beards. According to the sources, the Taliban’s Department for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Nimruz issued a warning to all barbers in Zaranj on Monday, May 29, advising them against shaving and trimming their customers’ beards, reducing the length of their hair in Western styles, and displaying “illicit” pictures in their barbershops. Click here to read more (external link).