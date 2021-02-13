Taliban Controls 52% of Territory in Afghanistan: Survey

Tolo News: The survey conducted by Pajhwok Afghan News shows that the Afghan government controls 46 percent of the territory. A Taliban spokesman has claimed in this survey that they control or have influence over 70 percent of the country’s territory, but a spokesman for the Interior Affairs Ministry has said that the Taliban does not have permanent presence in any part of the country. The claim by the Taliban was rejected by National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib at a weekly briefing on Saturday. Click here to read more (external link).

