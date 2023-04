8am: According to local sources, on Tuesday, April 18, the three former soldiers were killed by the Taliban while on their way to the mosque in Gholam-Darah, Huran-Shahr, and the center of Arghanjkhwa district. The sources identify the killed soldiers as Qari Sami, Haji Aidi, and Emadudin. Reportedly, Haji Aidi was a member of the former People’s Uprising Forces in Badakhshan, while Qari Sami and Emad al-Din were members of the previous government’s army. Click here to read more (external link).