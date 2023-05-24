Taliban Continue Their War on Education – School Is in for the Taliban’s New Model Army

FP: Extremist curriculum is teaching children how to hate, not how to think. School in Afghanistan is mostly Kalashnikovs, suicide bombings, and the Quran. That’s the Taliban recipe for education. While Afghanistan’s ban of women and girls from public life, and especially the classroom, is a big part of the Taliban’s evisceration of freedom since they retook power almost two years ago, an even bigger problem than the girls who can’t go to school is the boys who do. Click here to read more (external link).