Taliban committed to fighting ISIS in Afghanistan: Haqqani

Ariana: In an interview with an Indian news channel on Friday, July 29, Afghanistan’s acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said that the al-Qaeda network does not have a military presence in Afghanistan and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] is bound by its commitments to the international community to fight ISIS. Haqqani added that al-Qaeda does not have a military force in Afghanistan and that the network is no longer a threat to the security of the region and the world. Click here to read more (external link).

Related