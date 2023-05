8am: Sources told Hasht-e Subh on Saturday, April 29, that the son of a Taliban commander and another fighter in his group shot and killed a young girl on Thursday night, April 27, in the Sad-Seyah area of Firozkuh, the center of Ghor province, after they failed to rape her. It is worth mentioning that Taliban commanders and fighters have been accused of sexual assault in several provinces of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).