Tolo News: A Taliban commander who joined the peace process in Sar-e-Pul province two months ago, returned to the insurgent group after killing five public uprising members and taking their weapons. According to local security officials the incident happened on Sunday night. “He had relations with the enemy. He killed five public uprising forces,” said Sayed Naqib Darman, head of operations in Sar-e-Pul Police Headquarters. Click here to read more (external link).

