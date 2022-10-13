Taliban Commander Severs Ties with Group over ‘Ethnicist’ Policies

Khaama: Qari Salahuddin Ayubi, an Uzbek commander of the Taliban, has severed ties with the Taliban group in objection to what he refers to as “ethnicist policies, and monopoly of power.” The disaffected Taliban commander has reportedly left Kabul, the Afghan capital, and is now at his base in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, BBC reported. Salahuddin Ayubi, according to the BBC report, has brought up the issues for the Taliban to realize “inclusive governance, women’s full access to education, and cessation of forced usurpation of people’s lands.” Click here to read more (external link).