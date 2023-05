Taliban Commander Imprisoned on Adultery Charges Released

8am: Mawlawi Abdul Ghani Haqbeen, Director of Counter-Terrorism of Spin Boldak Security Command in Spin-Boldak, Qandahar, and a close associate of Mawlawi Mohammad Yosuf, the former governor of Qandahar and current acting governor of Balkh province, was released on Thursday, May 4. Haqbeen, due to his familial relationship with the former governor of Qandahar, was being held in a private prison, and his case had caused significant disagreements among Taliban leaders in Qandahar. Click here to read more (external link).