Taliban Commander Allegedly Commits Sexual Assault in Panjshir Province: Sources

8am: According to local sources, Mawlawi Muttaqi, the commander of the Taliban’s security command for Panjshir province, forcibly entered a residential house and sexually assaulted a woman. A credible source from the ranks of the Taliban in Panjshir told Hasht-e Subh that the incident occurred on Monday, May 1, in the village of Frubal, in the central district of this province. Mawlawi Muttaqi is the main resident of Kandahar province and lives in the house of the former government’s public health director in the Parakh area of Panjshir center. Click here to read more (external link).