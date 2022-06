8am: As disputes escalating between Commander Mehdi Mujahid, the only Hazara commander of the Taliban group, sources in Sar-e Pol province now reported that the Taliban group has closed the access routes between Balkhab district and the provincial capital. According to sources, the Taliban have banned the commute of passengers and the transport of foodstuff after the military siege of Balkhab district. Click here to read more (external link).