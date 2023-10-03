Taliban Close Gates of Two Private Schools in Ghazni Due to “Shaved Beards of Educators”

8am: These institutions were shut down on Monday, October 2nd, by officials from the Taliban’s Directorate for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Ghazni city. Sources speaking to Hasht-e Subh have stated that the Taliban closed the gates of these schools due to the “shaved beards of male educators and the lack of proper veiling by female teachers.” According to Hasht-e Subh’s findings, in the past month, the Taliban have closed six educational centers, including two private schools and one vocational training center for tailoring and painting arts, which catered to both male and female students in Ghazni. Click here to read more (external link).