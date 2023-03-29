Taliban Close Game Zones in Herat

8am: Sources told Hasht-e-Subh on Thursday, March 29th, that the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue in Herat had closed all game zones in this province yesterday. Meanwhile, in an interview, some owners of these game zones in Herat expressed concern to Hasht-e-Subh that although they had licenses to operate, their shops had been blocked by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue. According to them, they have made substantial investments in their game zones, and their closure has caused them financial losses. Click here to read more (external link).

