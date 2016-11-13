Taliban Claims Responsibility For Fatal Bagram Attack

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 12, 2016

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for an explosion at the NATO air base at Bagram that killed four and wounded at least 14.

In a statement, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said an explosive device detonated at the base north of Kabul at dawn November 12, and that force-protection and medical teams were at the scene.

The victims were not identified.

There were no further details, but local media reported that a man posing as a laborer got access to the base and detonated a suicide vest.

Тhe Bagram base is one of the largest and most heavily protected military installions in Afghanistan and a bombing within the base’s perimeterwould represent a significant security breach.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted a statement on Twitter claiming responsibility for the blast.

Bagram has frequently come under attack by Taliban insurgents.

Last December, a motorcycle-riding Taliban suicide bomber killed six U.S. soldiers near the base, Afghanistan’s largest.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on foreign troops in the country in 2015.

Late on November 10, the Taliban carried out a suicide attack in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif that killed four people and wounded more than 100.

About 10,000 U.S. troops are stationed at Bagram on a mission to support and train Afghan security forces.

Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP

Copyright (c) 2016. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

