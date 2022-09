Gizmodo: The Taliban wants to expand high-speed internet connectivity in Afghanistan despite a history of online censorship and internet blackouts to thwart protests against the militant group. Today, most people in Afghanistan rely on 2G network, but a few areas in the capital Kabul are already connected to 4G with plans to expand further, Najibullah Haqqani, the Taliban’s acting minister of telecommunications and information technology, told Bloomberg. Click here to read more (external link).