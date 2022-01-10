Taliban Claims It Has Met With Resistance Leaders In Tehran

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

January 10, 2022

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan says a delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with resistance leaders Ahmad Massud and Ismail Khan in Iran.

“Yes, we met with Ahmad Massud, Commander Ismail Khan and other Afghans. We assured all of them that they can return and live in Afghanistan without worries,” Muttaqi said in a video posted by Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate’s Qatar-based office.

Massud, the son of famed anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massud, is the head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which groups opposition forces in northern Afghanistan.

Khan, a former governor of Herat Province and powerful warlord, reportedly lives in Iran now after being captured and then freed by the Taliban following the fall of Herat to the militants in August.

Neither Massud nor Khan has confirmed meeting with the Taliban.

The Taliban delegation left Kabul for Tehran on January 8 to meet with Iranian officials over a range of issues.

“In this visit, political, economic, transit issues as well as (Afghan) refugees will be discussed between the two sides,” said Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for the foreign minister.

With reporting by Tolonews.com

Copyright (c) 2022. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.