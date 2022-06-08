Taliban claims good progress in diplomacy

Ariana: Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has said that the government has made good progress in its diplomacy with the world. Speaking at a meeting with the government’s spokesmen, Muttaqi said that IEA’s meetings with the United States and EU helped ease economic sanctions. He went on to say foreign embassies have started to reopen in Kabul and IEA envoys have been accepted in a number of countries. Click here to read more (external link).

Related