Taliban Claims Daesh Threat in Afghanistan is ‘Propaganda’

Khaama: The Daesh group’s activities in Afghanistan have been reduced, and the organization is being dismantled, said Zabihullah Mujahid, a senior spokesperson of the interim government. In an interview with state-run TV RTA, Mujahid stressed that some countries are attempting to exaggerate and take advantage of the false propaganda about Daesh’s threats in Afghanistan. “Some countries accuse Daesh of their activities or claim Daesh has increased activity and is a threat to the world after six months; we deny this propaganda,” stated Mujahid. Click here to read more (external link).

