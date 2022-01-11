Taliban changes its fiscal from Gregorian calendar to Hijri Shamsi

Ariana: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) cabinet led by Mullah Mohammed Hasan Akhund, the prime minister of the caretaker government, on Monday approved a plan to change the start of the fiscal year from the West’s Gregorian calendar to the Hijri Shamsi, or Persian calendar. Based on the cabinet decision the new fiscal year will start at the beginning of the new solar year, in March. Under the previous government, the fiscal year started in January and ended in December. Now however, Afghanistan’s fiscal will start on 21 March each year. Click here to read more (external link).