Taliban Briefly Detains Eight Women Who Planned Rights Protest In Kabul

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

August 21, 2023

At least eight members of the Women’s National Unity and Solidarity Movement in Afghanistan were released after being detained on August 19 for several hours on a charge of organizing a protest in Kabul. Members of the movement said the arrests were made violently by Taliban security officials while they were gathered in a house to form a protest program. The Taliban has imposed many restrictions on women, forcing most of their protests to be held behind closed doors.

Copyright (c) 2023. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.