Taliban bomb attack kills two policemen in Kabul

Press TV

August 1, 2019

A bomb blast, claimed by the Taliban militant group, has killed at least two policemen at a checkpoint in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The fatalities took place early on Thursday when a bomb placed close to a police check post in the Panjsad-Family district of Kabul was detonated, according to a statement released by the Afghan Ministry of the Interior.

The statement said that three policemen were also wounded in the blast.

Taliban claimed responsibly for the deadly attack, according to the ministry.

The checkpoint blast came a day after a roadside bomb attack, also blamed on the Taliban, left at least 34 people dead in the Western province of Farah.

The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001. While the invasion ended the Taliban’s rule in the country, it has failed to eliminate the militant group. The Daesh terrorist group has also emerged in the Asian country more recently.

The US has been attempting to negotiate a so-called peace deal with the Taliban militant group, which targets mostly Afghan civilians and security forces.

The Afghan government is left out of the talks between the Taliban and the US. The Taliban say they don’t recognize the Kabul government and that they will not hold talks with it unless all foreign forces exit the country.

About 20,000 foreign troops, mostly Americans, are based in Afghanistan.