Taliban Blow Up a School Building in Panjshir Province

8am: Local sources in Panjshir province report that Taliban have exploded the boys’ high school building “Dahan-Riyot” in the Khinj district of this province. Sources told Hasht-e Subh that Taliban destroyed the school with a mine explosion around 9:00 am on Monday. The school, which had 700 students in the past, was a Taliban military base. According to sources, Taliban blew up the school due to repeated demands from residents to open it for students. According to reports, Taliban fighters used the desks and chairs of these schools as firewood during the past two winters. Click here to read more (external link).