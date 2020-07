Tolo News: A key member of the Taliban’s political office in Doha has blamed the Afghan government for delays in the intra-Afghan negotiations that are aimed at ending the decades of war in the country. The talks were expected to begin 10 days after the Feb. 29 deal between the US and the Taliban, but it is dependent on the completion of a prisoner exchange by the Afghan government and the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

