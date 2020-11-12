Taliban Benefits from Coal Mine Business in Samangan: Official

Tolo News: The Taliban is trying to take control of revenue generating sectors in Samangan province, local officials said on Thursday. Daud Kalakani, the governor of Samangan, said the Taliban has increased their presence near coal mines in Dara-e-Soof Bala and Dara-e-Soof Paeen areas to take over the mines and collect money for their war machine. He said that the Taliban collects nearly one million Afghanis a day from trucks carrying coal to other parts of the country. Click here to read more (external link).