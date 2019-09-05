formats

Taliban behead human rights official in Afghanistan

Abdul Samad Amiri

Abdul Samad Amiri

1TV: Abdul Samad Amiri, provincial acting chief of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in Ghor, had been abducted while he was travelling from capital Kabul to Ghor. He was stopped in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province. Sources said that Amiri was killed on Thursday. Click here to read more (external link).

