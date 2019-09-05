Taliban behead human rights official in Afghanistan

1TV: Abdul Samad Amiri, provincial acting chief of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in Ghor, had been abducted while he was travelling from capital Kabul to Ghor. He was stopped in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province. Sources said that Amiri was killed on Thursday. Click here to read more (external link).
Exactly!,, cant anyone see that Khalilzad is a weak and useless Obama appeaser?
*Hey;
you retardo !
***
**
*
*Khalilzad is
a
“loyal stooge”
of
the
Republican Party- he
was serving
warmongering
*Bush administration.
*He is
as goofed up,
as
you are !
•
Hierarchal-wise; you
are
the
stupidest of all !
•
*Foreign
“Thugs and thug-mars”
(like you)
are
the real causes
of
this kind of savagery
on
innocent local folks
of
Afghanistan- NO
ONE IS
SAFE;EVEN,
IN
HIS/HER OWN COUNTRY !
===
==
=
IMPOSED ANARCHIES- ALL ACROSS.
•
*STOP
ANARCHIES AND SAVAGERIES !
•
Baghlani, quit watching dancing boys and convince your Taliban handlers to stop murdering our brothers. Also, learn what toilet paper is.
Such kinds of, (direct and indirect), savageries are supported and supplied
by
foreign intelligence agencies
which OBVIOUSLY included
ENSLAVED
Indian agents like you- YOU
RETARD
HAVE
NO
BROTHER
IN
AFGHANISTAN.
.,,,,,,……,………
YOU
HATE MUSLIMS- it is
your trademark !
.
Baghlani, your Pakistani Taliban handlers are proud of you. Keep outing your daesh opnions. NDS is tracking you down. Also, wash, you stink.
WHAT
A
DOG-*SHT !!!!!
•
You don’t understand
human language- I have
no choice
but
to
get myself aligned
into
your level.
•
*Savagery
is
an extreme shame
for all
the
people
of
Afghanistan !
•
The least virtuous woman is a Baghlani man.